Shanghai lensman accused of selling photos of underage girls

A photographer has been put under investigation for selling photos of underage girls without permission, police in Shanghai's downtown Xuhui District said on Monday.

Ti Gong

An investigation was launched following online allegations that a photographer in Shanghai was selling photos of young girls, police said in a statement.

A preliminary investigation found that a 27-year-old man surnamed Chen, owner of a photography service company, allegedly sold photos of young girls he had catered to without permission and for profit, according to the statement.

The police said further investigation is under way to protect rights of the minors.

Screenshots posted online show chatgroup chat records where people discuss the girls' photos with descriptions including "barefoot," "swimsuits" and "white stockings."