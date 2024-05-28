﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai lensman accused of selling photos of underage girls

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  17:51 UTC+8, 2024-05-28       0
A photographer has been put under investigation for selling photos of underage girls without permission, police in Shanghai's downtown Xuhui District said on Monday.
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  17:51 UTC+8, 2024-05-28       0
Shanghai lensman accused of selling photos of underage girls
Ti Gong

Chat records in an online chatgroup show sales information about the girls' photos, including time restriction and price.

A photographer has been put under investigation for selling photos of underage girls without permission, police in Shanghai's downtown Xuhui District said on Monday.

An investigation was launched following online allegations that a photographer in Shanghai was selling photos of young girls, police said in a statement.

A preliminary investigation found that a 27-year-old man surnamed Chen, owner of a photography service company, allegedly sold photos of young girls he had catered to without permission and for profit, according to the statement.

The police said further investigation is under way to protect rights of the minors.

Screenshots posted online show chatgroup chat records where people discuss the girls' photos with descriptions including "barefoot," "swimsuits" and "white stockings."

Shanghai lensman accused of selling photos of underage girls
Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     