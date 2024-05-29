﻿
Alliance launched in Shanghai for green technology innovation

The Grand Neo Bay Green Technology Innovation Alliance was initiated at the 2024 China Eco-Innovation Forum which recently concluded in Minhang District's emerging innovation hub.
An innovation alliance for green technology has been launched in Shanghai to assist the transition to green energy and industrial upgrades.

The Grand Neo Bay Green Technology Innovation Alliance was initiated at the 2024 China Eco-Innovation Forum which recently concluded in Minhang District's emerging innovation hub of Grand Neo Bay.

Initiated by the World Laureates Association and participating institutes, the alliance aims to promote ecological technological innovation; deepen collaborative innovation between industry, university, and research institutes; cultivate talent, and more, so as to cope with global challenges such as climate change.

First alliance members, which cover universities, institutes, investors, enterprises, and government departments, include the World Laureates Association, the Minhang District government, Springer Nature, China SME Development Fund, and East China Normal University.

The two-day forum has attracted more than 500 guests, including Nobel Laureates Michael Levitt and K. Barry Sharpless, to discuss topics around green carbon science, eco-environmental science, biological medicine, and more.

The forum also witnessed the launch of the "Click Chemistry" project into Grand Neo Bay.

The project was developed by Sharpless and professor Dong Jiajia from Shanghai Jiao Tong University to promote basic scientific research and biomedical applications.

﻿
