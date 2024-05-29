It's party time for the lotuses at Daning Park
A lotus-themed summertime garden party will open at the Daning Park this weekend.
From June 1 to 10, around the park's lotus pond, a variety of activities will be on offer.
The garden part will kick off with a swap fair, an immersive detective game backed by virtual reality, and an outdoor art workshop in celebration of International Children's Day on June 1.
Next week, there will be a lotus photo exhibition, together with free medical consultancy and traditional handcraft experiences.
The lotus flowers are expected to bloom around June 7.