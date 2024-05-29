﻿
News / Metro

It's party time for the lotuses at Daning Park

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:29 UTC+8, 2024-05-29       0
Flowers expected to bloom during a lotus-themed summertime garden party from June 1 to 10, with a variety of activities, including an immersive detective game, on offer.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:29 UTC+8, 2024-05-29       0

A lotus-themed summertime garden party will open at the Daning Park this weekend.

From June 1 to 10, around the park's lotus pond, a variety of activities will be on offer.

The garden part will kick off with a swap fair, an immersive detective game backed by virtual reality, and an outdoor art workshop in celebration of International Children's Day on June 1.

Next week, there will be a lotus photo exhibition, together with free medical consultancy and traditional handcraft experiences.

The lotus flowers are expected to bloom around June 7.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     