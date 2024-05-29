﻿
Exhibition on Marco Polo opens in Shanghai Metro station

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Lei Jingyuan Cai Wenjun
  18:48 UTC+8, 2024-05-29       0
"Mapping the World: The Marvels of Marco Polo" exhibition commemorates the 700th anniversary of Marco Polo's death, and the 31st anniversary of the Shanghai Metro's operation.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Lei Jingyuan Cai Wenjun
  18:48 UTC+8, 2024-05-29       0
Exhibition on Marco Polo opens in Shanghai Metro station
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

An exhibition presenting Marco Polo's life journey from birth to his arrival in China through comics has opened at the Middle Longhua Road Station on Metro lines 7 and 12.

An exhibition of comics representing Marco Polo's life journey from birth to his arrival in China has opened at the Middle Longhua Road Station on Metro Line 7 and Line 12.

With the topic of "Mapping the World: The Marvels of Marco Polo," the exhibition commemorates the 700th anniversary of Marco Polo's death, the 770th anniversary of his birth, as well as the 31st anniversary of the Shanghai Metro's operation.

Exhibition on Marco Polo opens in Shanghai Metro station
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Exhibition organizers invited comic artists to create paintings with Chinese brushstrokes, depicting the cultural ambiance of Hangzhou and Yangzhou, two cities closely associated with Marco Polo.

Running until August 31, the exhibition creatively utilizes comics and invited comic artists to create two paintings with Chinese brushstrokes, depicting the cultural ambiance of Hangzhou and Yangzhou, two cities closely associated with Marco Polo.

A special subway commemorative ticket was also launched, featuring a young Marco Polo traveling with Chinese officials, showcasing the longstanding friendship and over 700 years of cultural exchange between China and Italy.

From 1274 to 1291, Marco Polo traversed Asia and spent many years in China. The exhibition aims to narrate his story through the universal and straightforward language of comics.

It depicts Marco Polo's childhood in Venice, the most important port in 13th-century Europe, to his incredible journeys in China and impressions as a traveler, illustrating the delicate and profound ties between Italy and China. These ties are woven through peaceful exchanges between the two countries and are always vibrant with the vision of seeking new knowledge.

Shanghai Metro said it has been dedicated to enhancing the commuting experience of passengers through cultural and artistic exchanges. This exhibition is not only a fresh attempt at international exchange but also demonstrates the Shanghai Metro's determination to further promote dialogue and cultural exchanges between East and West.

Exhibition on Marco Polo opens in Shanghai Metro station
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

From 1274 to 1291, Marco Polo traversed Asia and spent many years in China.

﻿
