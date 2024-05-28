Xuhui launches night classes for children and office workers

Free courses by experts, artists and scientists aim to meet the cultural and educational needs of the community, said Huang Qin, director of Xuhui's spiritual civilization office.

Xuhui District has launched a series of night classes on aesthetics, science and reading at the Zikawei Library for children and nearby office workers.

Free courses given by experts, artists and scientists under the brand "158 Civilized Night Class" will be held on the third floor of the library at 158 Caoxi Road N., which now hosts the Xuhui New Era Civilization Practice Center.

The night classes aim to meet the cultural and educational needs of the community, said Huang Qin, director of Xuhui's spiritual civilization office, organizer of the event.

She said the classes provide a platform for working people and young people to learn and engage in cultural activities.

The program features four main series: aesthetic education, political education, science popularization and reading. Experts in these fields have been appointed to guide these classes.



"158 is not just an address. It represents a new way of learning," said Xia Lei, one of the course leaders. The program aims to connect citizens with quality learning resources and fulfill the community's cultural needs, he said.

The initial set of courses includes "Scientific Thinking," "The Magic of Sound," "Drama Charm," and "The Power of Knowledge." These courses will cover topics such as traditional Chinese festivals, modern aesthetics, and scientific thought, offering residents diverse learning opportunities.

Xuhui will publish monthly schedules of courses from June. The district also intends to create a resource library for these courses, with open enrollment through the "Xuhui Civilization" WeChat account (wenmingxuhui).

Ding Xiaofang, a painter from the China Academy of Painting, gave the opening class. He discussed the aesthetics and modern relevance of Chinese painting, highlighting its evolving connection with daily life.