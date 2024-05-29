Harvard students join local choirs for charity concert

The Harvard Krokodiloes choir appeared in a charity concert in Shanghai to improve public awareness of cognitive disorders and raise educational funds for the group.

The Harvard Krokodiloes (the Kroks) choir appeared in a charity concert on Tuesday night in Shanghai to improve public awareness of cognitive disorders such as autism, and raise educational funds for the group.

During the "Blossoming Arts, Singing for Love, 2024 Sino-US Youth Exchange Night," the Kroks delivered eight a cappella songs, singing and dancing on the stage, blending humor and theatrical elements into their performance.

In a special section, they performed the famous Chinese song "The Moon Represents My Heart" alongside the Indigo Angels, a choir of people with autism, Down syndrome, or intellectual disabilities. The song prompted a spontaneous sing-along with the audience.

The Harvard students sang another Chinese song "In the fields of hope" with the VIVA Choir from East China Normal University.

The Harvard Krokodiloes is a male a cappella choir with a history of more than 100 years, known for their annual volunteer performances worldwide.

Edward Gonet IV, tour director of the Kroks, said that the choir's mission is to share the love of music around the globe and to promote joy and mutual understanding.

"It is my first time here in Shanghai and we had a great bus ride from the airport to the downtown area, seeing the highway and the nature. It was gorgeous," he said.

"I talked with one of the students at VIVA choir and she mentioned that we might not speak the same language but through music we were able to communicate and be together. That was very touching."

Celebrating the 45th anniversary of Sino-US diplomatic relations, the Shanghai Youth Center, organizer of the charity concert, said it is committed to creating a platform for friendly exchanges between Chinese and foreign youth in cultural and charitable fields. Events such as the Sino-US Youth Exchange Night play a crucial role in achieving that goal.