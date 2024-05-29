﻿
Hospital opens 1st international department with Western and TCM

The Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital has become the first hospital featuring both Western and traditional Chinese medicine in the city to open an international department.
The Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital opened its international medical department with a ceremony on Tuesday, becoming the first hospital featuring both Western and traditional Chinese medicine in the city to open an international department.

The department will offer outpatient services, checks, hospitalization, surgery, rehabilitation, and health management to meet expatriate patients' needs in multiple languages and a wide coverage of commercial insurance, hospital officials said on Wednesday.

Officials said the international medical department is a new milestone for the hospital's development and provides an excellent opportunity for international cooperation and collaboration to enhance its services and capability. It also aligns with a local government scheme to build Shanghai into a medical center in Asia and an international medical tourism destination.

The hospital had signed cooperation agreements with 153 enterprises nearby and reached direct billing cooperation with 29 insurance companies to meet the higher medical demand of expatriates and Chinese in the free trade zone, as well as the Pudong New Area.

Vice president Hu Dan said the hospital was a regional medical center in Pudong and the new international medical department could meet the needs of expatriates living and working in Pudong, and those with commercial insurance, to propel the hospital's high-quality development and internationalization.

If you go:

Address: No. 358 Datong Road in Pudong New Area, Building 2 Floor 3

Reservations and consultation hotline: 58670561-6166 8am-11am, 1pm-4pm Monday to Friday, with multiple languages

Digital reservations: Available on the hospital's public WeChat account's Internet Hospital section

﻿
