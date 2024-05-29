'Shared Faith and Boundless Love' exhibition held to honor Soong Ching-ling

A digital exhibition and live broadcast took place at the Shanghai Media Group on Wednesday, marking the anniversary of Soong Ching-ling's passing.

A digital exhibition and live broadcast took place at the Shanghai Media Group on Wednesday, marking the 43rd anniversary of Soong Ching-ling's passing.



The digital exhibition "Shared Faith and Boundless Love: Soong Ching-ling and International Friends" showcased the contributions of 12 international friends inspired by Soong Ching-ling, including notable figures like Agnes Smedley, Rewi Alley, and Edgar Snow.

The exhibition was part of the 2024 Shanghai Red Culture Season and was streamed live to community centers citywide.

Ti Gong

Highlights included a performance of the play "Salute," based on Soong Ching-ling's writings, and a poetry recitation "Ode to Soong Ching-ling" by her close friend Israel Epstein. An interactive quiz session concluded the event, with commemorative prizes distributed to attendees.



This event is a key part of the "Five Tours" initiative by the Heritage Management Committee, enhancing the reach of red culture.

Future plans include deepening collaboration with Shanghai Media Group and Eastday.com to promote Sun Yat-sen and Soong Ching-ling's legacy and provide quality public cultural services to communities.