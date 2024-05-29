Flight delayed after woman demands to be allowed to exit taxiing plane

Online calls for passenger claiming to be having relationship problems to be punished for causing a two-hour wait while crew conducted a comprehensive secondary inspection.

A flight from Shanghai to Shenzhen was delayed on Monday night after a female passenger insisted on getting off the plane while it was already taxiing onto the runway.

She claimed she was having relationship troubles.

All passengers disembarked when the woman was taken away by the police, while the crew on flight DZ6208 conducted a comprehensive secondary inspection and cleaning of the aircraft.

After a delay of around two hours, passengers were allowed to reboard and continue their journey.

This incident quickly caught attention on social media platforms, with numerous expressions of discontent and the urging of strict measures to be taken against such behavior.



Opinions varied, but there was a general consensus that such conduct was unacceptable and that punitive measures should be taken to uphold public order and flight safety.