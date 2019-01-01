﻿
News / Metro

Hidden treasures discovered on a city walk

﻿ Gao Ceng
﻿ Li Qian
﻿ Lu Feiran
Gao Ceng Li Qian Lu Feiran
  12:25 UTC+8, 2024-05-30       0
A walk along Suzhou Creek in Jing'an District marked the launch of "Hidden Gems in Shanghai," a city walk targeting expats developed by Shanghai Daily. Here's what they thought.
﻿ Gao Ceng
﻿ Li Qian
﻿ Lu Feiran
Gao Ceng Li Qian Lu Feiran
  12:25 UTC+8, 2024-05-30       0

Reported by Gao Ceng, Lu Feiran. Subtitles by Li Qian.

On May 26, 16 expats from five countries – Nepal, Argentina, France, Germany and the UK – participated in a walking tour along Suzhou Creek in Jing'an District to explore the local past and cultural gems.

The outing marked the launch of "Hidden Gems in Shanghai," a city walk program targeting expats developed by Shanghai Daily.

Here's what they thought.

Click here to see the full story: Expats discover the city's hidden gems on a city walk with a difference

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Suzhou Creek
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     