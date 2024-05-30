Shanghai Long Beach to become Yangtze River commercial hub

Changtan project aims to provide a comprehensive consumer experience for tourists and crew members from the nearby Wusongkou cruise liner terminal, Asia's largest cruise home port.

Liu Jiming

The Changtan project, or Shanghai Long Beach, is taking shape near the mouth of the Yangtze River as a new commercial hub featuring cruise tourism.

Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) and China Tourism Group Duty-Free Co (CTG Duty-Free) signed an agreement on Thursday to enhance the project's commercial complex.

The agreement includes collaboration on the project's positioning, leasing and management. The goal is to develop the area into a hub for international cruise tourism, creating a livable, business-friendly and tourist-friendly environment.

The project is part of the larger "Great Wusong" development strategy, the Baoshan District government said.

Baoshan is transforming from a traditional industrial area to a modern service and residential community. The district is focusing on becoming an attractive destination for returnees and young entrepreneurs.

The Changtan project is within the former SIPG's Area 14, covering about 800,000 square meters, and features a 2-kilometer Yangtze River shoreline.

Liu Jiming

Since 2011, SIPG has been restructuring and upgrading its facilities. Baoshan has also been planning regional economic development and urban renewal. This joint effort has led to the transformation of Area 14.

The partnership with CTG Duty-Free will create an 180,000-square-meter commercial complex for Changtan.

The development will include premium outlets, leisure and entertainment venues, cultural attractions, and family-friendly facilities.

The project is a key part of the cruise tourism industry and aims to provide a comprehensive consumer experience for tourists and crew members from the nearby Wusongkou cruise liner terminal, Asia's largest and the world's fourth-largest cruise home port.

The terminal receives over 1.4 million passengers a year, accounting for 70 percent of the country's cruise passenger volume.

The recent national policy allowing 15-day visa-free entry for foreign tour groups arriving by cruise ship underscores the importance of developing the cruise economy, the Baoshan government said.

This year, Baoshan will launch several projects, including the Shanghai Maritime World, Changtan Concert Hall, and Changtan Observation Tower.

These projects aim to enhance the region's commercial offerings and create new urban landmarks. Hotels near the cruise port will also open this year.