﻿
News / Metro

'Shining Stars' pays tribute to China's renowned scientists

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:09 UTC+8, 2024-05-30       0
Aerospace pioneer Qian Xuesen, "founder of mechanics in China" Qian Weichang, and "founder of inorganic materials science in China" Yan Dongsheng among those honored on stage.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:09 UTC+8, 2024-05-30       0
'Shining Stars' pays tribute to China's renowned scientists
Ti Gong

The play is presented by a cast of university students and researchers.

A play paying tribute to China's renowned scientists was staged at Shanghai Science Hall on Thursday to celebrate National Science and Technology Workers Day.

"Shining Stars" tells the stories of prominent Chinese scientists, such as aerospace pioneer Qian Xuesen, "founder of mechanics in China" Qian Weichang, and "founder of inorganic materials science in China" Yan Dongsheng.

Notably, all performers are not professionals. Most are university students and young researchers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai Science Hall
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     