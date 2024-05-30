'Shining Stars' pays tribute to China's renowned scientists

Aerospace pioneer Qian Xuesen, "founder of mechanics in China" Qian Weichang, and "founder of inorganic materials science in China" Yan Dongsheng among those honored on stage.

A play paying tribute to China's renowned scientists was staged at Shanghai Science Hall on Thursday to celebrate National Science and Technology Workers Day.

"Shining Stars" tells the stories of prominent Chinese scientists, such as aerospace pioneer Qian Xuesen, "founder of mechanics in China" Qian Weichang, and "founder of inorganic materials science in China" Yan Dongsheng.

Notably, all performers are not professionals. Most are university students and young researchers.