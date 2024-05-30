﻿
News / Metro

Beizhan offers passport to an artistic journey

  20:10 UTC+8, 2024-05-30       0
Subdistrict's initiative offers free admission for residents, students and workers to 15 venues, from top-class art institutions and avant-garde galleries to humble cultural sites.
Begin your artistic journey along Suzhou Creek in Jing'an District with a newly released booklet.

The "Beizhan Art Passport," made by the Beizhan Subdistrict, lists 15 art venues, from top-class art institutions such as UCCA Edge and Fotografiska, emerging avant-garde galleries Suhe Haus and MadeIn Gallery, to humble local cultural sites Wu Changshuo Haipai Art Space and the subdistrict's art library.

More than just a map and guide, the passport also provides free admission for each holder to all 15 venues.

Ti Gong

The Beizhan Art Passport.

It is not for sale, but sent to local residents, students and workers as a gift, said Yao Lei, secretary of the subdistrict's Party Working Committee. "We want to promote artistic education starting from the grassroots level."

The first 500 art passports will be distributed this week.

Beizhan is home to 50 heritage-listed sites.

Information on buildings has been digitalized, and visitors can scan QR codes on facades to learn about their history.

Three walking routes have also been created to guide visitors through the local historical structures, revolutionary past and rich cultural ambiance.

For locals, art is on their doorstep as Beizhan has been establishing "art corners" in public places to create a community museum without walls.

Ti Gong

A giant art wall and green landscape.

Art installations are created in "art corners" across the subdistrict, with basic facilities such as walls and benches designed with unique shapes or covered with paintings.

One of the prominent works is a 120-square-meter art wall and green landscape at the intersection of Qufu Road and Xizang Road N. It was created on the wall of an old building and inspired by Pablo Picasso's masterpiece "The Dream."

Yao revealed that an empty wall along Suzhou Creek will be colored this summer.

There will be a painting depicting common yet lively scenes such as people having a walk along the river, taking selfies with historical buildings and enjoying coffee outdoors. It will be done under joint efforts by artists and local residents, he added.

Ti Gong

Outdoor seating along Suzhou Creek.

