Forum releases declaration on the 'science of science'

The "Shanghai Declaration on Science of Science" was released during the 2024 International Science, Technology and Innovation Think Tank Forum, which concluded on Friday.

The declaration proposed to develop a Science of Science that advances with the times, provides value to policy and society, and encourages collaboration and sharing to cope with new scientific challenges.

The declaration was initiated by the Shanghai Institute for Science of Science and experts and institutes participating in the forum.

The forum, in its ninth year, is a symposium of the Pujiang Innovation Forum.