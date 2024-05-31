Jiading builds happy, livable district of culture

Under the country's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), Jiading District has been actively promoting the planning and construction of new towns, and advancing the city's image.

Since the formulation of the country's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), Shanghai's Jiading District has been actively promoting the planning and construction of new towns, putting ideas into practice, improving urban functions, and advancing the city's image.

During this period, happy and livable homes have been the focus of Jiading's new city construction. The district has spent a lot of attention on the construction of cultural venues, as well as the construction of commercial patterns.

Around the central activity area of Jiading New City, Jiading District has built the "Yuanxiang Cultural Circle," with Yuanxiang Lake Park as its core, surrounded by Poly Theater, Jiading Library, Jiangnan Bookstore, Citizen's Cultural Stations, and other leisure and cultural venues.

In addition to modern cultural venues, Jiading District has also built the "Ximen Historical and Cultural Neighborhood" in the old city area, which represents the humanistic history of Jiading and has a planning area of 0.16 square meters.

To increase its popularity and activate the consumer market, Jiading New Town has built more than 21 commercial bodies of more than 10,000 square meters, forming a balanced distribution and a variety of commercial patterns.

In addition, it has organized a series of activities such as the "Jiading Shopping Festival," "Automobile Consumption Festival," and "Malu Grape Festival."

List of cultural venues

Yuanxiang Lake Park 远香湖公园

Yuanxiang Lake Park is the core landscape of Jiading New Town. The lake is a large artificial lake in the west of Shanghai. It is one of the important projects of the "Four Landscapes" project of Jiading New Town in 2008.

Address: Yuanxiang Lake, Baiyin Rd 上海市嘉定去白银路远香湖

Jiangnan Bookstore • Eye of Liucheng 江南书局·疁城之瞳

The Eye of Liucheng, a branch of the Jiangnan Bookstore project in Jiading New City, is designed based on the image of an eye's iris. Situated by Yuanxiang Lake, this new landmark offers a cultural space with a picturesque view.

Address: No.2755, Huyi Highway, Jiading District (Intersection of Huyi Highway and Tianzhu Road) 嘉定区沪宜公路2755号(沪宜公路天祝路路口)

Tel: 5996-2782



Opening hours: 10am-10pm

Jiading Library 嘉定图书馆

In June 1914, Jiading County Education Association opened a library in the Confucian Temple Wenchang Pavilion, which was named "Jiading Library" and became the first public library in Jiading District.

Address: 1288 Yumin Rd S. 上海市嘉定区裕民南路1288号



Tel: 3122-0098



Opening hours: 1-8pm (Mondays); 8:30am-8pm (Tuesday to Sunday)

Shanghai Poly Theater 上海保利剧院

Shanghai Poly Theater is designed by world-renowned architect Tadao Ando. It is based on the concept of seamless integration of architectural form and natural environment, with natural elements such as water, wind and light intertwined and interwoven in the simple geometric space, creating rich layers of light and shadow.

Address: 159 Baiyin Rd 白银路159号



Tel: 5951-3300

Ximen Historical and Cultural Neighborhood

Ximen Historical and Cultural Neighborhood is a relatively well-preserved and large-scale residential area in Jiading District, mainly consisting of traditional commercial and residential houses from the late Qing Dynasty to the Republic of China, which is rich in typical traces of historical development and rich local cultural colors.

Address: North to Qinghe Rd, East to Huancheng River, South to Lianqi River, West to Huyi Highway

北至清河路、东至环城河、南至练祁河、西至沪宜公路

