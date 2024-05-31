Special vehicles, special show, mark Children's Day

Three vehicles went into use at a local children's hospital, and kids whose parents are doing support work in Qinghai Province took part in a show at Shanghai Education TV Station.

Ti Gong

Three special vehicles were put into use at a local children's hospital, as a special gift for sick children ahead of International Children's Day on Saturday.

One electronic vehicle painted with pink cartoons is named the Lucky Shuttle, which will provide shuttle services for children with mobility difficulties between different buildings inside the Children's Hospital of Fudan University. It also offers tours for hospitalized children to enjoy the outdoor environment and relax.

Two children's go karts were named Bravery Karts, and allow children to drive themselves from the ward to the operation room, in order to reduce their anxiety before surgery.

Previously, children were transferred by bed to the operation room. The cartoon go karts can divert their attention from the coming surgery and ease their pre-surgery worries, giving them a better medical experience, hospital officials said.

In addition to sick children, children whose parents are performing aid tasks in rural regions also received special care on Children's Day.

Eight children, whose parents are doing support work in Qinghai Province, were invited to participate in a special children's day show at the Shanghai Education TV Station.

They will share their feelings and perform on the show, which will be on at 10am and 7:30pm on Saturday, with children from Shanghai, Wuxi, and Wenzhou showcasing their artistic talents and performance. Many performances focus on the special flavors and culture of Jiangnan (the southern part of the Yangtze River's lower reaches), officials said.