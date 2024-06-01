Nightlife party begins at historical mansions

Shanghai launched its annual nightlife party at the historical Sinan Mansions in Huangpu District over the weekend as part of the city's Double Six Nightlife Festival.

Ti Gong

The "Romantic Shanghai Night" features a food carnival, a culture market and art exhibitions at the mansions.

They are the only wholly preserved historical garden villa complex in downtown with more than 50 historic villas of various styles.

The event also includes pop-up restaurants, celebrity chefs, popular bars, food stalls, and an eco-farm to offer a diverse dining experience. Five popular restaurants and brands will offer street food, while eight top chefs will present a mix of street flavors. The eco-farm focuses on the promotion of green living, sharing farm stories, and offering fresh produce.

Ti Gong

The second Shanghai Cultural Trade Market features 14 companies in games, sports, tourism, culture, publishing and animation. Notable participants include MiHoYo, JUSS INTELLISPORTS, and the Shanghai eSports Association. The event offers experiences like racing simulators, creative product displays, and frees AI-generated photo printing.

The Sinan Time Zone Gallery will showcase new media art by young artists, who use digital imaging to depict emotions and daily life.

The night party will continue throughout June. Upcoming events include Dragon Boat Festival music performances, new exhibitions and a summer music festival.





