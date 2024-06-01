﻿
News / Metro

Nightlife party begins at historical mansions

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:27 UTC+8, 2024-06-01       0
Shanghai launched its annual nightlife party at the historical Sinan Mansions in Huangpu District over the weekend as part of the city's Double Six Nightlife Festival.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:27 UTC+8, 2024-06-01       0
Nightlife party begins at historical mansions
Ti Gong

Visitors enjoy food and art shows at the Romantic Shanghai Night event at Sinan Mansions over the weekend.

Shanghai launched its annual nightlife party at the historical Sinan Mansions in Huangpu District over the weekend as part of the city's Double Six Nightlife Festival.

The "Romantic Shanghai Night" features a food carnival, a culture market and art exhibitions at the mansions.

They are the only wholly preserved historical garden villa complex in downtown with more than 50 historic villas of various styles.

The event also includes pop-up restaurants, celebrity chefs, popular bars, food stalls, and an eco-farm to offer a diverse dining experience. Five popular restaurants and brands will offer street food, while eight top chefs will present a mix of street flavors. The eco-farm focuses on the promotion of green living, sharing farm stories, and offering fresh produce.

Nightlife party begins at historical mansions
Ti Gong

The event is popular.

The second Shanghai Cultural Trade Market features 14 companies in games, sports, tourism, culture, publishing and animation. Notable participants include MiHoYo, JUSS INTELLISPORTS, and the Shanghai eSports Association. The event offers experiences like racing simulators, creative product displays, and frees AI-generated photo printing.

The Sinan Time Zone Gallery will showcase new media art by young artists, who use digital imaging to depict emotions and daily life.

The night party will continue throughout June. Upcoming events include Dragon Boat Festival music performances, new exhibitions and a summer music festival.



Nightlife party begins at historical mansions
Ti Gong

Expats have embraced the event.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Huangpu
Sinan Mansions
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     