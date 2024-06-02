Children enjoy science carnival at museum

Shanghai Natural History Museum has held a one-day carnival in celebration of International Children's Day. Children enjoyed a variety of activities, such as a dinosaur class in front of dinosaur skeletons and models, a DIY workshop to make owls from cotton and pinecones, a mini lab allowing them to observe insects through magnifiers, and more.

