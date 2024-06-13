﻿
News / Metro

Report reveals the reasons for Disneyland success

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:30 UTC+8, 2024-06-13       0
The 2024 Shanghai Disney Resort Happiness Travel Trend Report dives deep into consumers' desires, offering a wealth of new insights into local tourism's trends and changes.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:30 UTC+8, 2024-06-13       0
Report reveals the reasons for Disneyland success
Ti Gong

A line-up of popular Disney characters.

The secrets behind Shanghai Disney Resort's success have been disclosed in a report released on Thursday.

The 2024 Shanghai Disney Resort Happiness Travel Trend Report, developed by the China Tourism Academy, dives deeper into consumers' emotional needs amid a rebound in tourism, offering a wealth of new insights into ongoing trends and changes in the local tourism industry.

According to the report, the resort immerses guests in Disney's classic storytelling through diverse entertainment experiences.

In 2023, the resort's live entertainment was viewed 40.99 million times by guests, including signature shows such as "ILLUMINATE! A Nighttime Celebration."

In particular, Shanghai Disneyland's daytime parade, "Mickey's Storybook Express," drew over 10.21 million visitors, indicating that almost everyone visiting the park have watched the show.

Report reveals the reasons for Disneyland success
Ti Gong

The world's first Zootopia-themed land.

Since its opening in 2016, the resort has been providing new experiences, becoming the fastest expanding Disneyland, with the opening of Disney Pixar Toy Story Land in 2018, and the world's first Zootopia-themed land in 2023.

According to the report, 97 percent of visitors surveyed knew about Zootopia before arriving at the resort, with a third of them saying the new land was the key reason for their visit.

Seasonal celebrations and special festive events have become another major draw.

In 2023, 85 percent of visitors expressed a desire to return and the percentage willing to recommend the resort to others increased by 11 percent compared to an already high score in 2019.

Report reveals the reasons for Disneyland success
Ti Gong

Disney character Duffy greets visitors.

In addition, the resort is favored by seniors. The attendance with one-day and two-day tickets for senior citizens increased by about 75 percent in 2023 compared to 2019.

Leveraging Shanghai's advantageous location and convenient transport infrastructure, the resort enables local, out-of-town and international visitors to have a more convenient experience.

In 2023, the main source market for the resort was the Yangtze River Delta region. Compared to 2022, throughout 2023 the most significant increase observed was the number of tourists visiting from the Pearl River Delta region.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Yangtze River
Shanghai Disney
Disney
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     