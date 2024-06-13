Report reveals the reasons for Disneyland success

The 2024 Shanghai Disney Resort Happiness Travel Trend Report dives deep into consumers' desires, offering a wealth of new insights into local tourism's trends and changes.

The secrets behind Shanghai Disney Resort's success have been disclosed in a report released on Thursday.

The 2024 Shanghai Disney Resort Happiness Travel Trend Report, developed by the China Tourism Academy, dives deeper into consumers' emotional needs amid a rebound in tourism, offering a wealth of new insights into ongoing trends and changes in the local tourism industry.

According to the report, the resort immerses guests in Disney's classic storytelling through diverse entertainment experiences.

In 2023, the resort's live entertainment was viewed 40.99 million times by guests, including signature shows such as "ILLUMINATE! A Nighttime Celebration."

In particular, Shanghai Disneyland's daytime parade, "Mickey's Storybook Express," drew over 10.21 million visitors, indicating that almost everyone visiting the park have watched the show.

Since its opening in 2016, the resort has been providing new experiences, becoming the fastest expanding Disneyland, with the opening of Disney Pixar Toy Story Land in 2018, and the world's first Zootopia-themed land in 2023.

According to the report, 97 percent of visitors surveyed knew about Zootopia before arriving at the resort, with a third of them saying the new land was the key reason for their visit.

Seasonal celebrations and special festive events have become another major draw.

In 2023, 85 percent of visitors expressed a desire to return and the percentage willing to recommend the resort to others increased by 11 percent compared to an already high score in 2019.

In addition, the resort is favored by seniors. The attendance with one-day and two-day tickets for senior citizens increased by about 75 percent in 2023 compared to 2019.

Leveraging Shanghai's advantageous location and convenient transport infrastructure, the resort enables local, out-of-town and international visitors to have a more convenient experience.

In 2023, the main source market for the resort was the Yangtze River Delta region. Compared to 2022, throughout 2023 the most significant increase observed was the number of tourists visiting from the Pearl River Delta region.