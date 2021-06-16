The Grand Halls open for public tour once a month

The Grand Halls, a complex combining historic warehouses with modern additions at the intersection of Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek, is now open to the public.

Ti Gong

The Grand Halls, a once off-limits riverside landmark, is now open to the public.

The complex combines historic warehouses with modern additions at the intersection of Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek. It opened on June 16, 2021, as a world-class conference venue.

In celebration of its third anniversary, a public open day was held on Sunday. And the Halls are set to be open once a month on a regular basis.

On Sunday, around 400 people, both locals and expats, visited, and were given a guided tour.

Standing at the garden patio, they enjoyed a panoramic view of the magnificent skyline of the Bund, which features diverse architectural styles alongside the Lujiazui financial center across the Huangpu River.

The complex comprises three buildings and spans a floor area of 99,000 square meters at the century-old Yangtze River Wharf.

Ti Gong

One was newly built, and two were renovated from historical warehouses built in 1902-03. Facades and some details were restored to the original look, using original bricks and components.

The interiors feature typical Shanghai elements, such as fluted glass windows on ceilings which are inspired by old Shanghai houses, and cloud patterns on carpets which are inspired by Shanghai Animation Film Studio's classic "The Monkey King: Uproar in Heaven."

The venue also boasts more than 70 pieces of artwork, including Chinese painting, oil painting, sculpture, calligraphy, photography, seal engraving, woolen needlepoint tapestry, and new media installations.

Highlights include China's largest colored glaze multimedia installation "Jiangnan Impression: Lucid Waters and Lush Mountains", the largest indoor landscape oil painting "Sunrise East China Sea", and the largest floral mosaic "Blossom in Springtime."

Ti Gong

Traditional cultural experiences like paper-cutting and wiry enamelware-making were on offer.

After the tour, each obtained a postcard with stamps from the site.

"It was spectacular," American expat Lisa Martel De Santis Chisholm, who has been living in Shanghai for 23 years, told Shanghai Daily.

"I had two favorite areas. One with the light. In a room, there is light going on up and down with the music. That was so cool that I've never seen it before. My second favorite is the mosaic with the flowers."

Belgian Tobias Le Compte, in a fluent Shanghainese, said he really adores the combination of the traditional Chinese cultural elements and modern-day new media in the interior decoration.

"I love the Bund," he said. "But I never came across the street to come here. It's really nice because there's less people. While at the Bund, there are huge crowds."

The Bund is also one of the favorites of De Santis Chisholm.

"It's full of history," she said. "There's a perfect fusion of old and new."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

According to Bian Min, vice manager of Shanghai North Bund Management Co., starting from next month, the public will be allowed to explore the site on the last Saturday every month. People can make reservations through "The Grand Halls" WeChat mini program on the 20th of each month. Both Chinese and English guided tours are offered.

"We are also considering a summertime terrace campaign to allow people to have afternoon tea or have some snacks at our terraces," she said.

If you go:

Venue: The Grand Halls

Address: 8 North Bund Road, Hongkou District

Tip: Visitors can make reservations through the venue's official WeChat Mini Program on the 20th of each month. Both Chinese and English guided tours are available.

Ti Gong

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE