'Song of Youth' to inspire director's next project

Yan Jiangang says the semi-autobiographical novel by Yang Mo is behind his desire to create a story that connects the struggles of past generations with those of today's youth.

Ti Gong

Renowned domestic director Yan Jiangang revealed that he is preparing for a project inspired by "Song of Youth," a semi-autobiographical novel by Yang Mo which depicts the patriotic student movements during Japan's invasion of China in the 1930s.

At the STVF Magnolia Awards Jury President Master Class on Monday afternoon, Yan said he sometimes reflects on the spirit of the youth from the 1920s and 1930s, a period just before significant social changes in the country.

"There was truly a generation of young people who embraced the idea of ​​sacrifice and faced death fearlessly. They did not come from impoverished families but middle-class families without survival crises, yet they chose to face death fearlessly," Yan said.

He compares this to today's society, where every young, middle-aged, and elderly person faces life's challenges, regardless of their success or failure.

"There's always dissatisfaction, as seen in the frequent job changes and the 'lying flat' movement. Many people today might not have read 'Song of Youth,' but it was hugely influential, impacting several generations."

The protagonist, Lin Daojing, a young woman shaped by the ideals and struggles of her time, eventually finds a purpose that invigorates her life, even leading her to face death courageously.

This discovery was rooted in faith, which he believes is crucial for enduring life's hardships. "Without knowledge, one might develop superstitions rather than true faith, highlighting the importance of education," Yan said.

Yan believes that having faith can help one face life's challenges fearlessly. He references historical films and the awakening of past generations to emphasize the role of faith in overcoming despair and uncertainty.

He sees today's youth facing similar struggles and suggests that faith might be the solution to their confusion and dissatisfaction.

Reflecting on his own experiences, he remembers the boldness of his youth when he aspired to win an Oscar right after graduation, driven by an almost arrogant confidence.

This youthful audacity, he believes, was essential for his current success. Without it, he wouldn't have persevered through numerous rejections and failures.

He also recalls his first significant project with national television, achieved despite numerous setbacks thanks to his youthful determination.

"Youth is invaluable because it's a time when one has the energy and resilience to face failures and keep moving forward," said Yan. "Don't believe that simply enduring will lead to success. Active pursuit of goals, despite setbacks, is the essence of youth."

Currently, he is interested in creating a story that connects the struggles of past generations with those of today's youth.

His project inspired by "Song of Youth" aims to create a dialogue between the young people of that era and today's generation. Through this, he hopes to highlight the timeless nature of youth and its crucial role in shaping one's future.