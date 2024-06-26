﻿
News / Metro

'Walk with Cats' show to promote adoption of Shanghai's strays

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  22:07 UTC+8, 2024-06-26       0
Local animal adoption platform celebrates its 7th anniversary with a special charity art exhibition designed to take animal lovers on a heartwarming and whimsical journey.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  22:07 UTC+8, 2024-06-26       0
SSI ļʱ

In celebration of its 7th anniversary, local animal adoption platform Shanghai Adoption Day is hosting a special charity art exhibition titled "Walk with Cats.'

In collaboration with cat-themed comprehensive platform Miaobatianxia and artist Houtouchong, the exhibition is set to be a heartwarming and whimsical journey that highlights the bond between humans and animals while promoting the adoption of stray pets.

Houtouchong, a talented Beijing-based artist known for her vibrant and fantastical illustrations, has created four special pieces featuring adoptable cats and dogs specifically for this event.

Her artwork, which exudes warmth and invites viewers into a dreamlike world, will be on display, fostering a deeper connection between visitors and the featured animals.

Miaobatianxia, China's first comprehensive platform dedicated to cat-themed art, design and exhibitions, is known for merging pet culture with stray animal welfare.

Since its establishment in 2017, Shanghai Adoption Day has become a leading advocate for stray animal adoption.

Entirely volunteer-run, the organization has facilitated over 2,100 adoptions and conducted more than 400 TNR (trap-neuter-return) operations.

The exhibition aims to highlight their achievements and encourage more people to consider adopting stray animals.

"Walk with Cats" is more than just an art exhibition. It is a celebration of the bond between humans and animals, a call to action to support stray animal adoption, and an opportunity to appreciate beautiful artwork.

By participating in the event, visitors can help create a brighter future for stray animals and potentially find a new furry family member.

This exhibition promises to be a memorable experience, filled with art, education, and compassion.

Date: Until July 31, 10am-10pm

Venue: Hong Kong Plaza

Address: 3/F, Sky Bridge, Hong Kong Plaza, 282-283 Huaihai Road M.

'Walk with Cats' show to promote adoption of Shanghai's strays
Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     