'Walk with Cats' show to promote adoption of Shanghai's strays

In celebration of its 7th anniversary, local animal adoption platform Shanghai Adoption Day is hosting a special charity art exhibition titled "Walk with Cats.'

In collaboration with cat-themed comprehensive platform Miaobatianxia and artist Houtouchong, the exhibition is set to be a heartwarming and whimsical journey that highlights the bond between humans and animals while promoting the adoption of stray pets.

Houtouchong, a talented Beijing-based artist known for her vibrant and fantastical illustrations, has created four special pieces featuring adoptable cats and dogs specifically for this event.

Her artwork, which exudes warmth and invites viewers into a dreamlike world, will be on display, fostering a deeper connection between visitors and the featured animals.

Miaobatianxia, China's first comprehensive platform dedicated to cat-themed art, design and exhibitions, is known for merging pet culture with stray animal welfare.

Since its establishment in 2017, Shanghai Adoption Day has become a leading advocate for stray animal adoption.

Entirely volunteer-run, the organization has facilitated over 2,100 adoptions and conducted more than 400 TNR (trap-neuter-return) operations.

The exhibition aims to highlight their achievements and encourage more people to consider adopting stray animals.

"Walk with Cats" is more than just an art exhibition. It is a celebration of the bond between humans and animals, a call to action to support stray animal adoption, and an opportunity to appreciate beautiful artwork.

By participating in the event, visitors can help create a brighter future for stray animals and potentially find a new furry family member.

This exhibition promises to be a memorable experience, filled with art, education, and compassion.

Date: Until July 31, 10am-10pm

Venue: Hong Kong Plaza

Address: 3/F, Sky Bridge, Hong Kong Plaza, 282-283 Huaihai Road M.