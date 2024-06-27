Peru's president extends invitation to Chinese enterprises
22:50 UTC+8, 2024-06-27 0
Boluarte Zegarra appeals to investors during a breakfast meeting in Shanghai on Thursday. The first female president of the Latin American country is on a five-day state visit.
22:50 UTC+8, 2024-06-27 0
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte Zegarra extended a warm invitation to Chinese enterprises to invest in Peru at a breakfast meeting in Shanghai on Thursday.
The first female president of the Latin American country is paying a five-day state visit to China, her first visit to the country since taking office in 2022.
Source: SHINE Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports