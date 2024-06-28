﻿
French musical hit returns to stage in Shanghai

Xinhua
  18:23 UTC+8, 2024-06-28       0
The sensational French musical "Mozart-L'opéra Rock" made its dazzling return at the Shanghai Culture Square on Thursday night.
The show's new Shanghai run began with the premiere's curtain call, delighting audiences with its unique fusion of classical and contemporary music.

Since its inception in 2009, "Mozart-L'opéra Rock" has captivated audiences with its innovative portrayal of the life of the legendary composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The musical masterfully intertwines his classical compositions with original pop-rock music, creating a timeless narrative that resonated with audiences in Paris, France, at its debut and continues to enchant viewers worldwide.

In 2018, the musical made its Chinese mainland debut at Shanghai Culture Square, receiving a warm reception that led to a successful tour across Chinese cities like Tianjin and Xi'an. The anticipation for its return to Shanghai is palpable, not only among the audience but also within the cast. In preparation for the new tour, the cast and crew have meticulously selected a mix of original cast members and fresh talents, aiming to elevate the viewing experience for audiences.

The show's return to Shanghai this year coincides with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France, as well as the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism, making the musical a significant cultural event.

"Mozart-L'opéra Rock" is set to run in Shanghai until July 14, with a total of 22 performances.

