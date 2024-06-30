Extra service stations to enhance trash sorting

Shanghai will establish more service stations to collect recyclable waste and is researching carbon offset solutions to benefit residents.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai will establish more service stations to collect recyclable waste and is researching carbon offset solutions to benefit residents involved in the city's garbage sorting campaign, local greenery and public sanitation authorities announced over the weekend. This year, Shanghai will put 300 stations into operation, promote the use of WeChat collection program and upgrade disposal and collection facilities at communities, making recycling service accessible to residents, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Meanwhile, based on a research by the bureau and 14 companies and universities, garbage classification has a significant contribution to carbon emission reduction.

In 2021, Shanghai's trash sorting campaign had generated reduction amounting to about 1.17 million tons, according to the bureau.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Upgrade programs at the city's disposal spots involving washing basins, ventilation, sun and rain shelter and lighting facilities will be conducted as well, the bureau said. Shanghai has been recognized in its trash-sorting campaign since its garbage classification regulations went into effect on July 1, 2019, with waste-separation becoming a way of life for both local residents and expats. In total, 95 residential complexes in the city have met trash-sorting standards, a sharp comparison of 15 percent before the regulations went into effect, according to the bureau.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The city sorted 9,111 tons of wet trash daily in the first five months of this year, surging 70 percent before the law took effect.

Between January and May, 17,060 tons of dry trash were collected daily in the city, down 17 percent from the first half of 2019. In the past five months, 7,627 tons of recyclable waste and 2.1 tons of hazardous waste were sorted daily, soaring 180 percent and 1,500 percent from that of 2019, respectively. The city has established a complete trash-sorting system with 15 incineration plants and nine wet trash comprehensive treatment facilities.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Its combined recycling capacity of wet and dry trash amounts to 36,000 tons daily from 14,000 tons in the end of 2018. At Caojiadu subdistrict in Jing'an District, a trash collection route has 10 stops and there is a display screen at each stop which can accurately shows the location and arrival time of the vehicle. "The system operates similar to the bus timing board," said Jiang Zhilei, deputy director of the subdistrict's operation center.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE