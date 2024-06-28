Cruises bringing more international travelers to Shanghai
16:11 UTC+8, 2024-06-30 0
With around 170 international tourists on board, the cruise ship MS The World docked at the Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal on June 28.
With around 170 international tourists on board, the cruise ship MS The World docked at the Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal on June 28, after China granted full visa-free entry to foreign tourists arriving by cruise at all coastal ports. We caught up with them to find out what they were most excited about in their 4-day stay here.
