News / Metro

Cruises bringing more international travelers to Shanghai

Zhou Weiran
Zhou Weiran
  16:11 UTC+8, 2024-06-30       0
With around 170 international tourists on board, the cruise ship MS The World docked at the Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal on June 28.
Zhou Weiran
Zhou Weiran
  16:11 UTC+8, 2024-06-30       0

Shot by Zhou Weiran. Edited by Zhou Weiran. Reported by Zhou Weiran. Subtitles by Zhou Weiran.

With around 170 international tourists on board, the cruise ship MS The World docked at the Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal on June 28, after China granted full visa-free entry to foreign tourists arriving by cruise at all coastal ports. We caught up with them to find out what they were most excited about in their 4-day stay here.

Source: City News Service   Editor: Shen Ke
Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     