News / Metro

Shanghai medical teams head to remote regions

  21:03 UTC+8, 2024-07-02       0
In addition to providing free medical consultations, doctors will visit remote villages to offer treatment and health advice in front of people's homes.
  21:03 UTC+8, 2024-07-02       0

Some 200 medical volunteers from seven hospitals affiliated to Shanghai Medical College Fudan University departed Shanghai on Tuesday to provide free consultations and treatment to people in rural provinces.

The college started sending high-end medical personnel to rural regions in 1994, making this year the 30th anniversary of the program. Along with providing treatment, the doctors and nurses from Shanghai also give training to local medical professionals.

Ti Gong

Medical personnel wave flags before leaving for remote areas of the country.

So far, the mission has visited 16 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in the nation. Villagers in these remote areas have nicknamed the doctors and nurses "white angels who walk deep in the mountains."

The number of volunteers this year set a record high. They will be sent to one of 10 remote places like Ruijin in Jiangxi Province, Baise in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Kashgar in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

In addition to providing free medical consultations, doctors will visit remote villages to offer treatment and health advice in front of people's homes. They will also organize lectures, perform surgery and organize case discussions with local doctors to improve their knowledge and skills.

The teams will also screen children for myopia, discuss puberty with minors, and offer tips on staying healthy to further serve the people.

Ti Gong

Medical experts are warmly welcomed by villagers on a previous mission.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Fudan University
