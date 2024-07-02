News / Metro

New air route links China's Shanghai with France's Marseille

An airplane carrying over 290 passengers took off from Shanghai to Marseille early Tuesday morning, marking the inauguration of the first regular direct passenger flight between China and southern France.

China Eastern Airlines operates the new route with a Boeing 787 aircraft. The route offers three round-trip flights per week, with a flight duration of about 12 hours.

Previously, travelers from China to Marseille had to make a transfer via a third country. The opening of the new air route is expected to further boost tourism and economic and cultural exchanges between the two countries and cities.

So far, the company has operated 19 air routes with 244 flights per week in Europe.

Juneyao Airlines started a new air route linking Shanghai and Manchester on Monday, the first direct flight from Shanghai to this British city.

