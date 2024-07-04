Five projects named as Superior AI Leader Award winners
Announcement made at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2024 after over 200 entries received from nearly 20 countries and regions.
This year's Superior AI Leader Award winners were announced at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2024 on Thursday.
As the highest award of the conference, the 2024 SAIL Award received over 200 entries from nearly 20 countries and regions, with international submissions reaching a record 16 percent.
The accolades were bestowed on five distinguished projects that made significant contributions to their respective fields:
- DeepLink Artificial Intelligence Open Computing System by Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, a device-independent interface system for the adaptation of chips and deep learning frameworks.
- Smart Simulator "Yudian" for New Power System by China Southern Power Grid, which employs AI-driven scientific computations to enhance power system analysis and control.
- MyScale AI Database by Moqi Technology (Beijing) Co, the world's first AI database specifically designed to handle large-scale structured and unstructured data.
- EcoStruxure AI Module for Energy Management and Industry Automation by Schneider Electric (China), a one-stop "AI for All" platform for AI modeling, operation, and maintenance.
- Virtual-scanning light-field microscopy for robust snapshot high-resolution volumetric imaging by Lu Zhi of Tsinghua University, offering a new pathway for breakthroughs in fields of life science and medicine, such as uncovering new phenomena and mechanisms in neuroscience and immunology.
