The relocation of Shanghai's century-old Tilanqiao Prison from downtown Hongkou District to suburban Qingpu has paved the way for commercial development on the North Bund.

Ti Gong

The relocation of the formerly largest prison in the Far East from Shanghai's downtown to a suburb has cleared the way for commercial development.

Tilanqiao Prison, at 117 Ward Road (now 147 Changyang Road in Hongkou District), housed more than 8,000 inmates at its peak. Known back then as Ward Road Gaol, it was constructed by the British in 1901 and officially inaugurated in May 1903. It is the oldest prison in the country. The prison covered 4 hectares and had a construction area of more than 70,000 square meters. It contained 10 4- to 6-story buildings with about 4,000 cells, as well as canteens, clinics, and offices.

Ti Gong

It was constructed as part of the foreign-controlled Shanghai International Settlement for those condemned by the settlement's consular courts. At one point, it housed several prominent Chinese revolutionaries, including Zhang Taiyan (1869-1936), Zou Rong (1885-1905), and Ren Bishi (1904-1955). Hundreds of Japanese POWs were imprisoned here following China's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and World War II. In 1995, it changed its name from Shanghai Prison to Shanghai Tilanqiao Prison.

Tilanqiao derives its name from a bridge leading to Xiahai Temple, or the "God of Water," and has historical origins dating back to the Qing Dynasty. The Chinese translation of Tilanqiao is "basket bridge," as it was customary for devotees visiting the temple to carry a basket laden with incense, flowers, and other offerings for the deity. Despite being destroyed shortly after 1900, Tilanqiao had gained widespread recognition as a name.

The local authorities listed the prison buildings as protected structures in 1994. They were certified as national-level relics in 2013. In 1999, one of its buildings was converted into a museum, which is open to groups by reservation. Before its relocation, Tilanqiao was China's oldest prison and Shanghai's only downtown jail. Many people in Shanghai associate "Tilanqiao" with prison, viewing it as a barrier to the neighboring area's commercial development. The city administration received proposals from some local politicians and political advisers to relocate the prison because its high walls and strict security measures were incompatible with nearby residential buildings and cultural monuments.

Ti Gong

The Tilanqiao neighborhood boasted other historical treasures, such as the Xiahai Temple. Close by, the Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum houses the historic Ohel Moishe Synagogue. During World War II, around 23,000 Jews who fled Nazi-occupied Europe sought refuge in the city, the majority of whom lived in this locality in the North Bund. Hongkou is keen to develop the North Bund as a hub for the world's leading shipping businesses. The prison's relocation was therefore a critical part of the area's growth.

Local authorities have formed a working group to promote the development of the Tilanqiao area, including inviting a professional team to examine the space's business model and build an international community that is dynamic, beautiful, and ecologically friendly. Authorities are open to suggestions on how to better use the space. Some have suggested converting it into a prison museum, legal education center, creative design industry, commercial office buildings, a community library, and a themed hotel.