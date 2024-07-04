﻿
News / Metro

It's all happening at Afro Latino Festival this weekend

Take in the lively confluence of two distinct cultures at the Afro Latino Festival this weekend in Shanghai.
It's all happening at Afro Latino Festival this weekend

Get ready to immerse yourself in the dynamic blend of African and Latin cultures at the Afro Latino Festival in Shanghai!

This exciting festival promises a weekend of excitement, flavor, and entertainment for the entire family, as well as your furry friends.

Savor the culinary delights of the African and Latin food sellers with mouthwatering empanadas, delectable tacos, spicy jollof rice, and juicy grilled meat.

There will be something to satisfy any taste!

Dance away with the best DJs, who will spin an electrifying mix of beats to keep the adrenaline high. The talented MC will keep the party going and ensure that everyone is involved and having a wonderful time.

Enjoy a range of activities and entertainment suitable for all ages. Watch exciting dance performances, participate in enjoyable workshops, and explore the bustling arts and crafts market. Kids can have a great time in the dedicated play area with interactive games and activities designed just for them.

So don't miss this rare celebration of Afro-Latino cultures in the heart of Shanghai. It is perfect for anyone who enjoys food and music, or just wants to have a great time.

If you go:

Date: July 6-7, 4pm-10pm

Venue: LAOWAIJIE

Address: Lane 3338, Hongmei Road

Admission: Free

Source: SHINE
﻿
