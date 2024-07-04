It's all happening at Afro Latino Festival this weekend

Get ready to immerse yourself in the dynamic blend of African and Latin cultures at the Afro Latino Festival in Shanghai!

This exciting festival promises a weekend of excitement, flavor, and entertainment for the entire family, as well as your furry friends.

Savor the culinary delights of the African and Latin food sellers with mouthwatering empanadas, delectable tacos, spicy jollof rice, and juicy grilled meat.

There will be something to satisfy any taste!

