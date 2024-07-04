﻿
Shanghai among hottest cities in China today

  20:51 UTC+8, 2024-07-04       0
City's weather bureau triggers an orange alert for high temperatures on the day after the plum rain season ended with the benchmark Xujiahui Station reporting 38.2 degrees.
Shanghai was one of the hottest cities in China on Thursday, the first day after the annual plum rain season ended.

The city's meteorological bureau triggered an orange alert at 9:30am for high temperatures, the second highest of a three-tier warning system and indicating that the temperature in most areas will exceed 37 degrees Celsius.

The benchmark Xujiahui Station reported 38.2 degrees at noon, putting Shanghai among the top 10 hottest on a list of 2,421 cities.

It will also be hot on Friday with temperatures as high as 38 degrees and humidity at 50 to 85 percent.

Forecasters say the hot days with temperatures over 35 degrees will remain until next Tuesday. Rainfall next Wednesday will cause temperatures to drop.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
