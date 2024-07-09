﻿
Cooling spray and ice slabs as Shanghai Wild Animal Park residents find ways to beat the heat

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:41 UTC+8, 2024-07-09
Shanghai Wild Animal Park animals are surviving the summer heat. Some stay in the water while penguins and pandas get cooling spray and ice slabs.
Ti Gong

A leisure moment

Ti Gong

A summer treat

How do the animals at Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area cool off in this scorching summer?

The lesser pandas are always lounging on ice cubes and eating apples from the ice beds.

As they hunker down in tree holes, white-fronted capuchins appear cunning as they clutch ice cubes to keep cool.

This summer, the park's gigantic pandas will be enjoying a special treat: ice cakes.

Ti Gong

A natural air-conditioner

Ti Gong

Bears play water

Some animals stick to water. Tigers, brown bears, and crocodiles kick off a "summer carnival." A lively scene features brown bears fishing and playing in the water, tigers diving for food, and crocodiles going hunting.

Penguins appreciate cooling sprays. As temperatures rise, they will enter a glass area with fans, air conditioning, and sunshades.

They even have a swimming pool.

Ti Gong

Tigers stay in water

