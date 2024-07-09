Cooling spray and ice slabs as Shanghai Wild Animal Park residents find ways to beat the heat
How do the animals at Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area cool off in this scorching summer?
The lesser pandas are always lounging on ice cubes and eating apples from the ice beds.
As they hunker down in tree holes, white-fronted capuchins appear cunning as they clutch ice cubes to keep cool.
This summer, the park's gigantic pandas will be enjoying a special treat: ice cakes.
Some animals stick to water. Tigers, brown bears, and crocodiles kick off a "summer carnival." A lively scene features brown bears fishing and playing in the water, tigers diving for food, and crocodiles going hunting.
Penguins appreciate cooling sprays. As temperatures rise, they will enter a glass area with fans, air conditioning, and sunshades.
They even have a swimming pool.