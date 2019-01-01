How to get new international services at Pudong airport

In this special episode of "Shanghai Like a Local," Arina Yakupova visited Terminal 2 of Pudong International Airport in Shanghai to explore the newly opened international services. The one-stop service center is equipped with several dedicated sections designed to enhance the travel experience for international visitors:

Communication: This area offers tourists three types of SIM card packages: 7-day (85 yuan or about US$12), 15-day (125 yuan) , and 30-day (195 yuan), available for purchase via cash, bank cards, or digital payments such as Alipay and WeChat. Additionally, there is a special telephone booth that allows visitors to make a free 3-minute call to domestic numbers, which Arina tests successfully.

Currency Exchange: A user-friendly machine provides currency exchange services, displaying current exchange rates and requiring ID verification without imposing additional fees.

Transportation: Travelers can purchase the "Shanghai Pass" for 20 yuan here. This card grants access to buses, the metro, and the Maglev train, and can be used in select stores. It is rechargeable at the airport or metro stations, enhancing convenience for travelers.

Tourism: This section helps visitors plan their tours around Shanghai. It offers brochures, maps, and interactive tools to guide tourists in exploring the city's attractions, cultural events, and local experiences.

Watch this video to see more details about the new international services in Shanghai.