Strategic cooperation a boost for scientific knowledge

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  22:00 UTC+8, 2024-07-11       0
Scientists from Shanghai Jiao Tong University appointed "science advisors" after museum and university agree to collaborate on scientific communication and academic research.
Ti Gong

Top scientists are assigned as "science advisors" for the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum.

Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Shanghai Science and Technology Museum signed a strategic partnership agreement on Thursday that aims to accelerate scientific innovation and enhance public accessibility to science.

As part of the agreement, the institutions will collaborate on scientific communication, academic research, and the sharing of resources and personnel. This includes organizing seminars, lectures, and conferences to promote scientific knowledge and exchange research findings.

During the ceremony, ten distinguished scientists from the university were appointed "science advisors" to provide strategic guidance for the museum's future development. Among them are microbiologist Deng Zixin, chemist Fan Chunhai, and materials science and engineering specialist Ding Wenjiang.

Meanwhile, on the B2 floor of the museum, Shanghai Jiao Tong University has opened an "innovation market" showcasing cutting-edge technologies in fields such as virtual reality and smart energy. The exhibition, which lasts through Friday, aims to foster enthusiasm for scientific exploration.

Ti Gong

Two boys find out about the university's latest scientific achievements.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai Science and Technology Museum
