﻿
News / Metro

US students bridge cultures with idol sharing in Shanghai

﻿ Zhou Weiran
﻿ Ma Xuefeng
Zhou Weiran Ma Xuefeng
  20:11 UTC+8, 2024-07-12       0
Zenya and Adam from Illinois have been learning Chinese for three years. They finally got the chance to travel to China and meet their counterparts in person.
﻿ Zhou Weiran
﻿ Ma Xuefeng
Zhou Weiran Ma Xuefeng
  20:11 UTC+8, 2024-07-12       0

Zenya and Adam from North Niles High School in Illinois of the US have been learning Chinese for three years. They finally got the chance to travel to China and meet their counterparts in person.

Shanghai is welcoming a group of students from 14 high schools across the US. They're embarking on a three-day journey, exploring the city's culture, tradition, and getting a chance to exchange with their Chinese peers.

What's the best way to break the ice on first sight when meeting Chinese young people? Zenya says sharing her favourite idols is definitely the way to go.

Shot by Zhou Weiran, Ma Xuefeng. Edited by Zhou Weiran. Subtitles by Zhou Weiran.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     