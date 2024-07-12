US students bridge cultures with idol sharing in Shanghai

Zenya and Adam from North Niles High School in Illinois of the US have been learning Chinese for three years. They finally got the chance to travel to China and meet their counterparts in person.

Shanghai is welcoming a group of students from 14 high schools across the US. They're embarking on a three-day journey, exploring the city's culture, tradition, and getting a chance to exchange with their Chinese peers.

What's the best way to break the ice on first sight when meeting Chinese young people? Zenya says sharing her favourite idols is definitely the way to go.