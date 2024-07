This may feel reminiscent of Tokyo's famous Akihabara neighborhood, but actually it's right here in Shanghai!

Step onto the downtown streets in this city and you'll find yourself immersed in the vibrant world of ACG culture. Shops adorned with anime merchandise, cosplay enthusiasts bringing animation to life, and posters of beloved characters everywhere you look.

How did Shanghai become the epicenter of this subculture in China? Let's explain!