American students tour campuses and city

American students from the "Shared Journey of Friendship" US Youth Exchange Delegation visited Shanghai New York University on Thursday, their second day in the city, and found it a good option for future study.

They also visited the Shanghai Foreign Language School Affiliated to Shanghai International Studies University, where they talked with peers, tried their hand at handicraft making such as tie-dye and paper flower flipping, put on traditional Chinese costumes, practised Chinese martial arts and played ping pong.

They ended up the day with a cruise on the Huangpu River, Shanghai's mother river, and were amazed at the spectacular night views of the traditional and modern buildings on the banks.