Flagship global fintech event ready to go in September

Shanghai's flagship global fintech event INCLUSION·Conference on the Bund will be held in early September to drive smart technology development and sustainable practices.

With the theme "Technology for a Sustainable Future," it will feature thought-provoking discussions on pivotal technologies and industry trends from a forward-looking, human-centric perspective.

The series of events during the conference from September 5 to 7 include an opening forum, 35 insights forums, and exhibition areas highlighting the latest smart technology breakthrough.

A green marketplace spanning 3,000 square meters to promote sustainable development ideas and solutions will also take place.

An artificial intelligence-backed smart assistant will be available for attendees and visitors to the conference, while a series of events will feature new practices in the AI industry, new ideas in technology and humanities, and new explorations in fintech.

Members of the organizing committee for the conference include Shanghai United Media Group, Tsinghua University, Fudan University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Tongji University, Zhejiang University, Shanghai Bund Investment Group and Ant Group.