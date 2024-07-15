﻿
News / Metro

Flagship global fintech event ready to go in September

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:28 UTC+8, 2024-07-15       0
INCLUSION·Conference on the Bund aims to feature thought-provoking discussions on pivotal technologies and industry trends from a forward-looking, human-centric perspective.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:28 UTC+8, 2024-07-15       0

Shanghai's flagship global fintech event INCLUSION·Conference on the Bund will be held in early September to drive smart technology development and sustainable practices.

With the theme "Technology for a Sustainable Future," it will feature thought-provoking discussions on pivotal technologies and industry trends from a forward-looking, human-centric perspective.

The series of events during the conference from September 5 to 7 include an opening forum, 35 insights forums, and exhibition areas highlighting the latest smart technology breakthrough.

A green marketplace spanning 3,000 square meters to promote sustainable development ideas and solutions will also take place.

An artificial intelligence-backed smart assistant will be available for attendees and visitors to the conference, while a series of events will feature new practices in the AI industry, new ideas in technology and humanities, and new explorations in fintech.

Members of the organizing committee for the conference include Shanghai United Media Group, Tsinghua University, Fudan University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Tongji University, Zhejiang University, Shanghai Bund Investment Group and Ant Group.

Event info:

Date: September 5-7

Location: Huangpu World Expo Park (No 68, Longhua Rd E.)

For detailed schedules and registration, refer to the official homepage

https://register.inclusionconf.com/

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Fudan University
Huangpu
Ant Financial
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     