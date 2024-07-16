﻿
News / Metro

Works of veteran Chinese artist on display at Haipai Museum

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping Chen Qiuzhi
  12:57 UTC+8, 2024-07-16       0
The Shanghai Haipai Art Museum in Minhang District is exhibiting a 61-year-old artist's paintings, woodcarvings, sculptures, and art installations from the last 20 years.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping Chen Qiuzhi
  12:57 UTC+8, 2024-07-16       0

9 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Dialogue

    Ti Gong

  • Birth

    Ti Gong

  • Pleasant Colors

    Ti Gong

  • Distracting Thoughts

    Ti Gong

  • A piece of space art creation

    Ti Gong

  • The exhibtion is located at Shanghai Haipai Art Museum.

    Ti Gong

  • It will run through August 4.

    Ti Gong

  • It's free to the public.

    Ti Gong

  • Chinese artist Zhang Yangen kicks off his second solo exhibition in Shanghai.

    Ti Gong

The Shanghai Haipai Art Museum in the Minhang District suburb is exhibiting artwork produced by a well-known Chinese artist over the last 20 years, encompassing paintings, woodcarvings, sculptures, and public art installations.

The "Creative Perspectives" art exhibition, which features the most extensive solo art presentation of 61-year-old Zhang Yangen to date, allows viewers to experience the strength of international art in addition to the beauty of traditional Chinese art.

This is Zhang's second exhibition in Shanghai since he debuted his "Wood Carving Art Exhibition" in 1996.

Zhang was a prominent figure in Chinese art but later "crossed boundaries." His works were highly praised for capturing the beauty of wildness. Shortly after graduating from college, he became well-known for fusing several artistic languages, such as traditional Chinese folk art and African carving, to create a distinctive wood carving style.

After that, he tried his hand at space art and rose to prominence in China.

He has traversed all five continents, investigating the exchange of various artistic forms against the backdrop of a period characterized by a multiplicity of distinct and opposing cultural traditions.

The exhibition is free to the public until August 4.

If you go

Venue: Shanghai Haipai Art Museum 上海海派艺术馆

Address: 1536 Xinzhen Rd, Minhang District 闵行区新镇路1536号

Admission: Free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     