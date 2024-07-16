Works of veteran Chinese artist on display at Haipai Museum

Chinese artist Zhang Yangen kicks off his second solo exhibition in Shanghai.

The Shanghai Haipai Art Museum in the Minhang District suburb is exhibiting artwork produced by a well-known Chinese artist over the last 20 years, encompassing paintings, woodcarvings, sculptures, and public art installations.

The "Creative Perspectives" art exhibition, which features the most extensive solo art presentation of 61-year-old Zhang Yangen to date, allows viewers to experience the strength of international art in addition to the beauty of traditional Chinese art.

This is Zhang's second exhibition in Shanghai since he debuted his "Wood Carving Art Exhibition" in 1996.

Zhang was a prominent figure in Chinese art but later "crossed boundaries." His works were highly praised for capturing the beauty of wildness. Shortly after graduating from college, he became well-known for fusing several artistic languages, such as traditional Chinese folk art and African carving, to create a distinctive wood carving style.

After that, he tried his hand at space art and rose to prominence in China.

He has traversed all five continents, investigating the exchange of various artistic forms against the backdrop of a period characterized by a multiplicity of distinct and opposing cultural traditions.

The exhibition is free to the public until August 4.