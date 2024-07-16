Hospital sees success in novel therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases

Patients with serious autoimmune diseases are seeing new hope at Shanghai's Changzheng Hospital, where doctors have adopted a novel CAR-T cell immunotherapy by using genetically engineered, healthy-donor-derived cells.

Currently, most CAR-T therapy, or chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy, is specifically developed for each individual patient by reprogramming the patient's own immune cells to target their diseases, mainly cancer. Because the autologous cells need an individualized process for each patient, the process is long and the cost is very high. Moreover, many patients' own immune cells have deficiencies.

So the team of Dr Xu Huji from Changzheng Hospital decided to try T cells from healthy donors.

"The allogeneic cells hold great promise for expanding the accessibility of CAR-T therapy, due to its low cost, batch processing, and good source of immune cells," Xu said on Tuesday.

Researchers genetically engineered healthy-donor-derived, targeted CAR-T cells using genetic editing technology to address the issue of immune rejection and treat patients' diseases. So far, the first batch of three patients, one with refractory immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy and two with systemic sclerosis, have been infused with these cells and all reported very positive results.

"We see deep remission in all these patients, whose symptoms and data all have greatly improved," Xu said. So far, 12 patients with serious autoimmune diseases such as myopathy, sclerosis, and lupus have received the treatment and all have shown good responses. Some patients have even stopped routine medications, experts said.