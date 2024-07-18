﻿
A school for parenting is gaining traction

Whether parents should take parenting classes is being hotly debated. However, some initiatives in Shanghai show that guiding and supporting parents is valuable.
The question of whether parents should take parenting classes is an ongoing discussion. However, programs such as those observed in Shanghai indicate that there is significant value in offering direction and support to parents.

Over the last four years, Shanghai Open School, which specializes in adult education, and its 21 branches have developed a system known as "Parent School" to assist parents in need, ranging from advice on proper feeding and early education to suggestions on communication with rebellious children at puberty.

A parent school in Yangpu District has adopted the "playful parenting" approach pioneered by American clinical psychologist Lawrence Cohen, teaching 25 families with children aged 6-7 through specialized activities to foster strong parent-child connections.

The city now intends to create "15-minute family education service circles," which entails putting critical educational resources within 15 minutes of every household, ensuring that high-quality parental advice is only a short walk away.

The efforts include establishing "Parent School" stations in 51 subdistricts and towns. By the end of the year, all 215 subdistricts and towns will have a station to assist families with educational resources such as teachers and courses.

A weekend helpline (4000909515) was also established to provide expert support to parents experiencing difficulties in raising their children, which can be critical in negotiating the complexity of modern parenting.

"I attended a parent school event and learned some tips to control my temper and give more recognition and encouragement to my son," said Lu Wen, a mother of a 7-year-old.

"A lecture cannot solve all problems, but it can provide some insight, and I also communicated with other parents with similar issues, which helped to alleviate my worries for a while. I would like to participate in such activities more often if possible."

A mother who chose to remain anonymous said, "I'll try calling the hotline because my daughter has reached puberty and we've had several communication breakdowns.

"I heard about the parent school, but I would prefer the call to protect our privacy."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
