AlipayHK introduces mobile payments for Metro in Shanghai

Hong Kong tourists now have a quick and convenient way to pay for subway commutes in Shanghai with the launch of a new QR code payment feature by AlipayHK.

AlipayHK, the version of Alipay in Hong Kong, revolutionized travel for Hong Kong tourists in Shanghai by launching a new QR code Metro payment feature on Wednesday. Hong Kong visitors can now use the AlipayHK app to scan and pay in Hong Kong dollars for rides on all 20 of Shanghai's Metro lines, including the high-speed Maglev line, making it much easier to navigate the city.

Ti Gong

The seamless integration reflects Shanghai's commitment to embracing technological innovation and offering a welcoming, user-friendly experience to international visitors. A Hong Kong University student who currently interns in Shanghai was among the first to test this feature. "An app that handles everything – shopping, dining, bus, and Metro rides – makes everything incredibly convenient," she said. For three days she has used only her phone to pay for all transactions, adding she looks forward to continuing this seamless experience throughout her month-long stay in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

Shanghai and Hong Kong boast two of the busiest subway systems in China. The ability for Hong Kong visitors to use their local e-wallet for Metro rides in Shanghai underscores the city's openness and inclusiveness. AlipayHK is the first overseas e-wallet to offer direct QR code Metro payments in Shanghai, marking a significant step in the Metro system's adoption of international digital payment solutions. This technological leap, powered by Alipay+ technology, ensures Hong Kong visitors feel right at home. They can now explore Shanghai with ease, their familiar e-wallet providing both convenience and a sense of security. Looking ahead, there is excitement about including mobile payment options from other countries and regions. Such advancements promise to make Shanghai an even more accessible and efficient destination for global travelers.