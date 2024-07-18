﻿
News / Metro

AlipayHK introduces mobile payments for Metro in Shanghai

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  20:23 UTC+8, 2024-07-18       0
Hong Kong tourists now have a quick and convenient way to pay for subway commutes in Shanghai with the launch of a new QR code payment feature by AlipayHK.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  20:23 UTC+8, 2024-07-18       0

AlipayHK, the version of Alipay in Hong Kong, revolutionized travel for Hong Kong tourists in Shanghai by launching a new QR code Metro payment feature on Wednesday.

Hong Kong visitors can now use the AlipayHK app to scan and pay in Hong Kong dollars for rides on all 20 of Shanghai's Metro lines, including the high-speed Maglev line, making it much easier to navigate the city.

AlipayHK introduces mobile payments for Metro in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Hong Kong tourists can now use AlipayHK to pay for Metro train rides in Shanghai.

The seamless integration reflects Shanghai's commitment to embracing technological innovation and offering a welcoming, user-friendly experience to international visitors.

A Hong Kong University student who currently interns in Shanghai was among the first to test this feature.

"An app that handles everything – shopping, dining, bus, and Metro rides – makes everything incredibly convenient," she said.

For three days she has used only her phone to pay for all transactions, adding she looks forward to continuing this seamless experience throughout her month-long stay in Shanghai.

AlipayHK introduces mobile payments for Metro in Shanghai
Ti Gong

A woman from Hong Kong shows the AlipayHK QR code she used to take the Metro.

Shanghai and Hong Kong boast two of the busiest subway systems in China. The ability for Hong Kong visitors to use their local e-wallet for Metro rides in Shanghai underscores the city's openness and inclusiveness.

AlipayHK is the first overseas e-wallet to offer direct QR code Metro payments in Shanghai, marking a significant step in the Metro system's adoption of international digital payment solutions.

This technological leap, powered by Alipay+ technology, ensures Hong Kong visitors feel right at home.

They can now explore Shanghai with ease, their familiar e-wallet providing both convenience and a sense of security.

Looking ahead, there is excitement about including mobile payment options from other countries and regions.

Such advancements promise to make Shanghai an even more accessible and efficient destination for global travelers.

AlipayHK introduces mobile payments for Metro in Shanghai
Imaginechina

People from the Chinese mainland can also use the Alipay and UnionPay apps to pay some fares in Hong Kong.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Alipay
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     