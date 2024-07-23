﻿
Shanghai's downtown Westgate Mall to close for major renovation

Ding Yining
Ding Yining Nadire
  19:02 UTC+8, 2024-07-23
Shanghai's Westgate Mall in downtown Jing'an District will undergo a major renovation in line with urban renewal and upgrade plans to diversify the commercial and leisure space.
Nadire / SHINE

A notice issued by Westgate Mall says all tenants except the non-immigrant visa unit of the United States Consulate General in Shanghai will cease operation from August 1.

The Westgate Mall in Shanghai's downtown Jing'an District will undergo a major renovation in line with urban renewal and upgrade plans to diversify the commercial and leisure space.

Retailers, food and beverage vendors as well as office tenants and parking lots in the 37-floor main building will cease operation from August 1, the mall said in a notice issued on Tuesday.

The Westgate Isetan Department Store in its annex building was already closed at the end of June after its leasing contract expired.

The non-immigrant visa unit of the United States Consulate General in Shanghai remains on the 8th floor of the mall, the notice added.

Nadire / SHINE

A Muji store offers huge discounts ahead of the mall closing down.

Most of the building's retailers have been notified, with some having already moved out.

The Muji store on the third floor said after-sales service will be available at a nearby outlet at the MOHO Mall on Jiangning Road, and that Wednesday will be the Westgate store's last day.

The BONA UA Cinema in the building will close next Monday, but membership cards are still eligible at other movie theaters in the city.

A maintenance staff told Shanghai Daily that he was notified of the renovation plans in early June and they have been told to work until next Saturday.

Nadire / SHINE

A staffer packs up at an apparel store at the mall.

The Westgate Mall opened in 1997, being one of the earliest retailers in Shanghai to introduce imported goods.

In recent years it has grown to include more vendors such as a supermarket, a food court, as well as personal care and health/fitness studios and a cinema.

The Westgate Isetan store from Japanese conglomerate Isetan Mitsukoshi Group was also a popular shopping destination.

The renovation plan aims to further elevate the service industry at the prime location and optimize the commercial and leisure function for the general public, according to the latest district-level urban planning blueprints.

The land plot is expected to add about six or seven new floors, increasing its height from 156 meters to 190 meters, with 11,400 additional square meters of structures, expanding its total construction area above the ground to 110,000 square meters, according to the blueprints.

The new complex will host more space for hospitality, offices, culture and public facilities while reducing commercial-use area.

As much as 4,000 square meters of public space is expected to be added to the complex after the renovation work concludes and it will be open to the public round the clock.

Nadire / SHINE

Some shoppers enter the mall on Tuesday.

﻿
﻿
