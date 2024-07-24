﻿
Shanghai public hospitals go all out to better serve patients

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:48 UTC+8, 2024-07-24
Shanghai's top public hospitals are focusing on patient satisfaction as their major task in high-quality development, with 20 hospitals setting up a patient experience department.
Shanghai's leading public hospitals are focusing on patient satisfaction as their major task as they push for high-quality development.

So far, 20 top public hospitals have set up a patient experience department to cater to sufferers' demand and enhance a patient-friendly service model, which is in line with international standards.

In addition to improved medical capability, respecting patients' right to life, health and privacy are highlighted in routine practice and medical staff and hospital authorities are encouraged to have better communication with patients on their demands and offer medical experience with more dignity.

"Regulating the language and behavior of medical staff, reducing unnecessary checks and tests, enhancing mutual recognition of medical checks in different hospitals and improving efficiency digitally are all effective measures," said Zhao Dandan of the Shanghai Hospital Development Center, which has led a yearlong campaign egging leading public hospitals on service improvement.

Respect for patients is also highlighted by giving more customized services to different types of sufferers, especially the elderly, children, cancer patients and pregnant women. Hospitals have introduced various measures targeting these special groups of patients.

For example, Huadong Hospital, which has many elderly patients, launched the city's first sign language course to teach medical staff the necessary non-verbal skills to better communicate with disabled people and elderly patients.

Ti Gong

Medical staff at Huadong Hospital learn sign language to better serve patients with hearing disorders.

It also allocates 5 percent of its daily outpatient quota for patients aged 75 and older, as many elderly patients don't know how to make reservations digitally.

Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital, meanwhile, has set up a special QR code for patients to leave their comments and suggestions.

So far, it has collected over 35,000 comments and responded to all of them.

One pregnant woman commented that the signs to sample collection sites at the hospital were not clear. One week later, she said new signs with much clearer and understandable guidance could be seen.

Elsewhere, Children's Hospital of Fudan University has set up 28 patients' clubs for children with different diseases to offer precise medical relief, education and mental support to improve self-management ability of patients and their families, enhance communication between patients and help them build confidence and courage in defending against disease.

Ti Gong

Medical staff from Children's Hospital of Fudan University teach how to provide emergency care for epilepsy sufferers during a patients club program.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
﻿
