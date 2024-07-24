Shanghai public hospitals go all out to better serve patients

Shanghai's leading public hospitals are focusing on patient satisfaction as their major task as they push for high-quality development.

So far, 20 top public hospitals have set up a patient experience department to cater to sufferers' demand and enhance a patient-friendly service model, which is in line with international standards.

In addition to improved medical capability, respecting patients' right to life, health and privacy are highlighted in routine practice and medical staff and hospital authorities are encouraged to have better communication with patients on their demands and offer medical experience with more dignity.

"Regulating the language and behavior of medical staff, reducing unnecessary checks and tests, enhancing mutual recognition of medical checks in different hospitals and improving efficiency digitally are all effective measures," said Zhao Dandan of the Shanghai Hospital Development Center, which has led a yearlong campaign egging leading public hospitals on service improvement.

Respect for patients is also highlighted by giving more customized services to different types of sufferers, especially the elderly, children, cancer patients and pregnant women. Hospitals have introduced various measures targeting these special groups of patients.

For example, Huadong Hospital, which has many elderly patients, launched the city's first sign language course to teach medical staff the necessary non-verbal skills to better communicate with disabled people and elderly patients.