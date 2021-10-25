Exploring the amazing ACG world of BW2024
18:45 UTC+8, 2024-07-24 0
Bilibili World 2024, a grand offline carnival orchestrated by the Bilibili platform, unfolded its festivities in early July at the National Convention & Exhibition Center. The three-day event featured over 700 exhibitors, 800 content creators and 450 creative booths, making it one of the largest comprehensive ACG expo in China. Follow us to explore this amazing world!
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
