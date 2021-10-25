﻿
News / Metro

Exploring the amazing ACG world of BW2024

﻿ Guo Jiayi
﻿ Sun Minjie
Guo Jiayi Sun Minjie
  18:45 UTC+8, 2024-07-24       0
Bilibili World 2024, one of the largest ACG expo in China, featured over 700 exhibitors, 800 content creators and 450 creative booths. Follow us to explore this amazing world!
﻿ Guo Jiayi
﻿ Sun Minjie
Guo Jiayi Sun Minjie
  18:45 UTC+8, 2024-07-24       0

Bilibili World 2024, a grand offline carnival orchestrated by the Bilibili platform, unfolded its festivities in early July at the National Convention & Exhibition Center. The three-day event featured over 700 exhibitors, 800 content creators and 450 creative booths, making it one of the largest comprehensive ACG expo in China. Follow us to explore this amazing world!

Shot by Sun Minjie, Guo Jiayi. Edited by Sun Minjie. Subtitles by Guo Jiayi, Sun Minjie.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     