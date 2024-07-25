﻿
World-class industrial cluster eyed for Yangtze delta

A world-class industrial cluster will be established in the Yangtze River Delta region and efforts to protect its ecological environment will be stepped up, according to the 2024-2026 action plan for the integrated development of the region unveiled on Thursday.

The action plan involves nine aspects with 165 key tasks mapped out.

Based on the plan, the development of the low-altitude economy and general aviation will be boosted, and the construction of low-altitude industry infrastructure, product research and development, and manufacturing will be accelerated, per the blueprint.

Two data center clusters will be established in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone and Wuhu City, Anhui Province, respectively.

The development of science and innovation industries along the G60 Science and Technology Innovation Corridor will be further promoted and the construction of the G60 satellite Internet industry cluster will be accelerated.

The one-stop and remote trans-provincial government affairs service handling mechanism in the region will be enhanced, and reginal interconnectivity of health services will be further improved.

The medical insurance service in different medical institutions in the region will be optimized and the number of designated medical institutions included in the scheme will be increased.

The interconnectivity plan will also cover the transportation sector with a loop train route that connects key cities in the region to be launched, along with a number of waterway improvement projects.

A new-round comprehensive management project on the water environment in the Taihu Lake basin will proceed, and a regional joint development plan for "waste-free cities" in the region will be worked out to strengthen the joint supervision of solid waste.

A public service platform for green and low-carbon supply chains in the region will be established. A number of green manufacturing projects will be implemented and low (zero) carbon parks and factors will be built.

Moreover, a network of regional new energy vehicle charging and battery swapping infrastructure will be established.

Joint efforts will also be made on the joint application of Jiangnan ancient towns as World Cultural Heritage sites and the construction of the Yangtze River and the Grand Canal national cultural parks.

A new round of integrated development plan for the sports industry in the region will be implemented and major cross-regional sports events and activities will be jointly hosted.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
