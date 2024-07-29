﻿
US university students enjoy cultural experience in Shanghai

Fifty-three students from 20 universities across the United States participated in a three-day cultural experience event in Shanghai, which concluded on Sunday.
A total of 53 students from 20 universities across the United States, including Yale University, Columbia University, and Pennsylvania State University, participated in a three-day cultural experience event in Shanghai, which concluded on Sunday.

Organized in collaboration with Shanghai University, the initiative was part of the CET Beijing summer program, which provides intensive Chinese language and cultural learning opportunities.

Watch the video to see their impressions about the trip!

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
