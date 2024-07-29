Hot again! Shanghai issues yellow heat alert
12:49 UTC+8, 2024-07-29 0
12:49 UTC+8, 2024-07-29 0
Wang Yanlin / SHINE
Shanghai is set to brave another heat wave after Typhoon Gaemi departed, with the highest temperature today forecast to be over 35 Celsius degrees.
The Shanghai Meteorological Center issued a yellow alert this morning, suggesting residents should pay attention to sunstroke prevention and the use of fire and electricity.
