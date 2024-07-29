﻿
News / Metro

Science educators learn how to utilize museum resources

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:05 UTC+8, 2024-07-29       0
A 5-day training event for science educators wrapped up in Shanghai recently, with 100 teachers and museum instructors from the city and Zhejiang and Fujian provinces taking part.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:05 UTC+8, 2024-07-29       0

A five-day training event for science educators wrapped up in Shanghai recently.

From July 23 to 27, 100 science teachers and museum instructors from Shanghai as well as Zhejiang and Fujian provinces convened in the city to enhance their skills in utilizing museum resources for teaching and to strengthen school-science center collaborations.

The program featured visits to Shanghai's prominent science landmarks, including the Shanghai Natural History Museum and the Shanghai Astronomy Museum. Participants engaged with the museums' unique educational programs and films, enriching their understanding.

Additionally, they toured local schools to observe innovative methods in youth science education.

Zhang Degui, a chemistry teacher at Shanghai Xuhui High School, said the training gave him more than just textbook knowledge. "It provided a thorough and up-to-date look at the latest technology," he explained.

Zhang was particularly struck by the excitement of people visiting the natural history museum.

"Every day, there are long lines outside, which shows how interesting the exhibits are. People are even braving the summer heat to get in. I plan to use some of these museum techniques in my own classes to inspire a similar passion for learning in my students," he added.

Lin Qianqian, a science teacher from Xianyou County in Fujian, has been on the road for training for two weeks, with Shanghai being her second stop.

She described the program as a significant resource boon.

"Shanghai's science museums have created numerous school-museum programs that would be incredibly useful. If I can integrate some of these ideas into my lessons, it will significantly broaden my students' perspectives," she noted.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Xuhui
Shanghai Natural History Museum
Shanghai Astronomy Museum
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     