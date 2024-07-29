Science educators learn how to utilize museum resources

A five-day training event for science educators wrapped up in Shanghai recently.

From July 23 to 27, 100 science teachers and museum instructors from Shanghai as well as Zhejiang and Fujian provinces convened in the city to enhance their skills in utilizing museum resources for teaching and to strengthen school-science center collaborations.

The program featured visits to Shanghai's prominent science landmarks, including the Shanghai Natural History Museum and the Shanghai Astronomy Museum. Participants engaged with the museums' unique educational programs and films, enriching their understanding.

Additionally, they toured local schools to observe innovative methods in youth science education.

Zhang Degui, a chemistry teacher at Shanghai Xuhui High School, said the training gave him more than just textbook knowledge. "It provided a thorough and up-to-date look at the latest technology," he explained.

Zhang was particularly struck by the excitement of people visiting the natural history museum.

"Every day, there are long lines outside, which shows how interesting the exhibits are. People are even braving the summer heat to get in. I plan to use some of these museum techniques in my own classes to inspire a similar passion for learning in my students," he added.

Lin Qianqian, a science teacher from Xianyou County in Fujian, has been on the road for training for two weeks, with Shanghai being her second stop.

She described the program as a significant resource boon.

"Shanghai's science museums have created numerous school-museum programs that would be incredibly useful. If I can integrate some of these ideas into my lessons, it will significantly broaden my students' perspectives," she noted.